Atiku Appeals Election Tribunal Judgment at Supreme Court

Abubakar Atiku, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has taken a significant step in his quest to challenge the verdict of the election petition tribunal, which upheld the election of President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku has filed a 35-ground notice of appeal, asserting that the tribunal’s judgment contained grave errors.

The notice of appeal, submitted by Atiku’s lead counsel, Chris Uche, SAN, calls upon the Supreme Court to review and overturn the tribunal’s findings and conclusions, which, in Atiku’s view, did not accurately represent the essence of his petition.

Among the key points raised in the appeal is the argument that the tribunal erred in law when it failed to invalidate the presidential election held on February 25, 2023.

Atiku contends that the election was marred by non-compliance with the Electoral Act of 2022, as evidenced by the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) conduct, which he believes was inconsistent with the principles of the Electoral Act.

Furthermore, Atiku’s appeal invokes the “doctrine of legitimate expectation,” suggesting that INEC’s actions during the election fell short of the expectations established by the Electoral Act.