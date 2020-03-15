Tiwa Savage responds to alleged lesbian affair

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has reacted to an allegation of having a lesbian affair with celebrity stylist, Chyna Bee.

An Instagram follower alleged that Chyna Bee and Tiwa are having a same-sex relationship.

“The lesbian affair you and @tiwasavage are having will soon be known to the world!! Trust me!! Gist lover is going to publish the lesbian affair you and @who_is_chynabee and @tiwasavage is having !! Very soon !! Watch out!!,” the user said.

Tiwa responding to the accusation said the claim will only increase her fan base.

She said: “Is as if coro don enter this ones brain. And trust me when you publish your rubbish you go increase my fan base cause plenty babes don dey wait me for that side. Won ma ko mije”