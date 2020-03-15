News

Explosion at Abule Ado unconnected to pipeline vandalism — NEMA

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 15, 2020
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has clarified that the explosion which occurred at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area of Lagos state was not caused by a disruption of an oil pipeline.

Acting Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office, NEMA, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, made the clarification in an interview with NAN in Lagos.

Farinloye said contrary to information on some social media platforms, the explosion which occurred around 9am, was unconnected to pipeline vandalism.

He said: “From the information given by officials of the Lagos State Fire Service who are currently on ground, the implosion is not connected to pipeline but might have occurred in a factory located in the Abule Ado area.

“Emergency responders are on ground while others are still on their way to the scene. The situation is under control and we hope to get more information soon to ascertain its cause.”

Farinloye added that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) shut down the pipeline passing through the area after the explosion.

He also confirmed that several buildings were affected by the explosion which was heard several kilometers away from the scene.



