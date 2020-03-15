News

Lagos explosion: Buhari condoles with victims

Muhammad A. Aliyu March 15, 2020
Less than a minute
Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sadness over the explosion that rocked Lagos on Sunday.

Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, condoled with the Lagos State government and all residents affected by the unfortunate incident, which left many injured and destroyed property.

He said: “I have received with sadness the news of this unfortunate incident which caused loss of lives and property.

“A misfortune of whatever scale anywhere is a tragedy to the country, and while the NNPC makes efforts to determine the cause of the incident, I send my deepest and profound sympathises to the victims, their families, government and people of Lagos State.”



