Tiwa Savage announces father’s death

Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter July 20, 2021
Tiwa Savage and her father
Tiwa Savage and her father

Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress, Tiwatope Savage a.k.a Tiwa Savage has announced the death of her father.

Tiwa made this announcement via her verified Instagram page (@TiwaSavage) on Monday night.

“Early hours of this morning, you made a peaceful transition. You fought till the very end, you really fought daddy. It’s been rough for you these past couple years but you are resting now.

“This is tough on me, I’m so numb, so weak. Rest In Perfect Peace my King. I love you daddy. Savy t’eko, pappin K,” she wrote.

