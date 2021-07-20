Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi appointed as new NECO registrar

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi as the Registrar/Chief Executive of the National Examinations Council (NECO).

According to a letter signed by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, the appointment which is for an initial tenure of five years takes effect from July 12.

Until his appointment as NECO boss, Wushishi was a Professor of Science Education (Chemistry) at the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

He was born on April 5, 1965 and hail from the Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State.

Professor Wushishi was a lecturer in the Faculty of Education, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto, before he transferred his service to the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

He has held other positions in the education sector, among which are Post Graduate Coordinator, Department of Science Education, Federal University of Technology, Minna; Sub-Dean School of Science and Science Education, FUT, Minna; Head of Department, Department of Science Education, FUT Minna; Head of Department, Department of Science Education, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

An erudite scholar, Prof. Wushishi has many scholarly publications to his credit.