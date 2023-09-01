Tinubu to Attend G20 Summit in India

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to grace the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India from September 9 to 10.

The announcement was made by his spokesperson, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, during a briefing with State House reporters on Friday.

President Tinubu is poised to deliver remarks to the entire G20 Summit, an assembly of world leaders, industry titans, and business leaders from across the globe. The core objective of his attendance is to captivate investment interest and facilitate collaborations geared towards Nigeria’s infrastructure development.

Ngelale stated that President Tinubu will engage with several international counterparts during the event.

Among them are President da Silva of Brazil, German Chancellor Olaf Schultz, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and other influential heads of state. These interactions are expected to transpire on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

The President is scheduled to host a CEO roundtable, comprising over 20 chief executive officers representing various sectors of the Indian economy. This platform aims to leverage their interest in investing in Nigeria, aligning with the industrialization goals outlined in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Furthermore, President Tinubu is set to participate in discussions with CEOs of major Indian industries, including Jindal Steel and Power Company, among others. These dialogues hold significant promise for the development of Nigeria’s steel sector and broader economic growth.

The President will also uphold the tradition of engaging with the Nigerian community in India, fostering a sense of connection and addressing their concerns.

Ngelale underscored the focus on critical sectors such as steel development, electricity generation, transmission and distribution, shipyard building capacity, and labor-intensive industries. The overarching aim is to create employment opportunities for Nigeria’s burgeoning youth population.

He affirmed the G20 Summit’s significance for Nigeria and assured that President Tinubu’s leadership will maximize opportunities to add value to the nation, generate employment, and expand revenue streams for effective government funding of programs and policies across various sectors.