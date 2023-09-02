Lagos to Abuja in Four Hours: Supersonic Highways Set to Revolutionize Nigerian Travel, Says Umahi

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has revealed that the proposed Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge Supersonic Highway is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Lagos and Abuja to just four hours.

Minister Umahi made this announcement during his highway inspection tour, which included visits to Ogun and Oyo states. The statement was conveyed by Blessing Lere-Adams, the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Works.

During his meeting with Governor Dapo Abiodun in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Umahi stated, “Let me announce to you that Lagos proposed 4th Mainland Bridge Supersonic Highway will take four hours to drive from Lagos to Abuja.

“We had a presentation on it yesterday with the consultant and it’s going to be on Public Private Partnership (PPP), driving from Lagos to Abuja will take 4 hours, we are concluding on it within one or two months and work will start.”

“We have a programme called Highway Development Management Initiative (HDMI) and it allows states and other private investors to engage with the Federal Government either to take over a fully constructed road to toll and maintain it in partnership with FG or take a brand new road and reconstruct it and toll it under laid down agreement.

“l am very much open to that, we also bring some roads architecture into this kind of arrangement. Solar lights where we can fix CCTV to monitor our roads and increase visibility; this will largely reduce insecurity and also create service stations. We can monitor security at these service stations; we have mini clinics, toll vans at these stations just as we see outside the country.”

In a separate meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in Ibadan, Umahi praised the Oyo government for its work on Federal Roads.

“You have done quite a number of roads and you were not waiting that you must have all approval before you do it, if we are waiting for due process of refund for working on FG roads, our people will be the ones to suffer. We are excited with Governor Seyi Makinde, we as a Government has also done a number of roads” Umahi said.