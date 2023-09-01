Tinubu Appoints 32-Year-Old Khalil Suleiman Halilu as NASENI CEO

President Bola Tinubu has made a significant appointment in the realm of science and engineering, naming Khalil Suleiman Halilu as the new Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

This appointment, which was announced in a statement on Friday, September 1, has marked the end of Dr. Bashir Gwandu’s tenure in the office.

Halilu’s appointment took effect immediately, and he is set to serve an initial term of five years in accordance with the provisions of the NASENI Act of 2014.

The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of Khalil Suleiman Halilu as the new Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

“By this appointment, Khalil Suleiman Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

“Mr. Halilu, 32, is expected to bring his significant experience as an innovator and technology expert to bear in this important new national assignment.

“The tenure of Dr. Bashir Gwandu as EVC/CEO of NASENI is hereby terminated. By the directive of the President, this appointment takes immediate effect.”