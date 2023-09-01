News

Tinubu Appoints 32-Year-Old Khalil Suleiman Halilu as NASENI CEO

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read

President Bola Tinubu has made a significant appointment in the realm of science and engineering, naming Khalil Suleiman Halilu as the new Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

This appointment, which was announced in a statement on Friday, September 1, has marked the end of Dr. Bashir Gwandu’s tenure in the office.

Halilu’s appointment took effect immediately, and he is set to serve an initial term of five years in accordance with the provisions of the NASENI Act of 2014.

The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu on Friday approved the appointment of Khalil Suleiman Halilu as the new Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

- Advertisement -

“By this appointment, Khalil Suleiman Halilu will serve for an initial term of five years in accordance with the relevant sections of the NASENI Act, 2014.

“Mr. Halilu, 32, is expected to bring his significant experience as an innovator and technology expert to bear in this important new national assignment.

“The tenure of Dr. Bashir Gwandu as EVC/CEO of NASENI is hereby terminated. By the directive of the President, this appointment takes immediate effect.” 

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Why We Invited Portable to Our Annual Conference — NBA
News
NLC to Begin Warning Strike on Tuesday
News
Matthieu Bouyer
TotalEnergies Appoints Matthieu Bouyer as New MD for Upstream Operations in Nigeria
News
NLC Declares 2-Day Warning Strike over Petrol Subsidy Removal
News
Nollywood Actor Ninalowo Bolanle Announces Separation from Wife
Celebrities
- Advertisement -
Lost your password?