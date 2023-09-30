Former Kaduna Governor Mukhtar Yero Resigns from PDP

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Mukhtar Yero, has officially tendered his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Yero, who served as the governor of Kaduna from 2011 to 2015, made this announcement in a letter addressed to the party’s chairman of Kaura ward in the state on Saturday.

In the letter, Yero expressed his gratitude to Almighty Allah and extended his sincere greetings.

He stated, “With gratitude to Almighty Allah, I write to extend my sincere greetings and to formally inform you of my decision to leave the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“In view of this, I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from 301 September 2023. Enclosed herewith, is my Party Membership card duly returned.”