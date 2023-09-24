Tinubu Orders Security Agencies to Rescue Abducted Female Students in Zamfara

President Bola Tinubu has issued a directive to Nigerian security agencies to take all necessary measures to rescue the remaining female students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, who were recently abducted by terrorists.

The horrifying incident occurred at approximately 3:00 a.m. last Friday when armed bandits invaded at least three hostels within the university premises, abducting numerous students, including females.

This abduction follows a similar incident only five months ago, where armed assailants kidnapped at least two female students from the same institution.

Zamfara State has been a focal point for terrorist activities in recent years, marked by the audacious abduction of 279 female students, aged between 10 and 17, from the Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe, on February 26, 2021, by armed bandits.

These incidents persist despite the imposition of a no-fly zone in specific volatile areas by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In response to Friday’s abduction, Nigerian army personnel reportedly engaged the terrorists in a confrontation, rescuing six female students. However, more than 20 students remain in the custody of the terrorists.

President Tinubu, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, condemned the abhorrent act and expressed his condolences to the families directly affected by this tragic incident.

The President stated, “There is no moral justification for such heinous crimes against innocent victims whose only ‘offense’ was their pursuit of quality education.” He further assured the abducted students’ families that no effort would be spared to ensure their safe return.

President Tinubu emphasized his administration’s dedication to preserving educational institutions as sanctuaries of knowledge, growth, and opportunity, free from the menacing acts of terrorists.