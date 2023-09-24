I Was Promised N5m by Mohbad The Day He Died — Mother

The mother of deceased singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka MohBad, has said he promised to give her N5m for her business on the day he died.

In an interview with TVC News, she said,

“I usually didn’t tell people I was Mohbad’s mother, because he was scared I might get kidnapped. I have spent just five months in the new house he rented for me, and he visited me three times before his demise. He took me out of where I was living before to Ikorodu (in Lagos). He said he wanted to be visiting me from time to time. “He recently rented a space consisting of three shops for me, but I am yet to move there. He gave me money that I used to buy two big freezers and a big generator. The day he died, he promised to send me N5m, so I could buy goods for the shop.”

She added that her late son lived in fear and he did not enjoy himself before he passed away. She said, “Now, I am scared and I cannot go back to Ikorodu. I called someone to rent out the new shop to someone else, and give me the money. My son did not enjoy himself. He lived in fear.