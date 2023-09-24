Ekiti State Governor Recalls Sports Council GM Over Athletes’ Poor Kitting

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has taken decisive action by recalling the General Manager of the state’s Sports Council, Mr. Adekunle Adeyemi, from the ongoing 7th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

The recall stems from the disappointing appearance of Ekiti State athletes during the march-past event at the opening ceremony, which was attributed to inadequate kitting.

The was announced in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, in the state capital, Ado-Ekiti.

Olatunbosun stated that “Adeyemi is expected to explain circumstances leading to the shabby kitting of the state athletes at the opening session, whose photograph is circulating online.

The commissioner, who described the development at the games as unfortunate, maintained that “the state government made adequate provision for the team’s participation at the games.”

He reiterated the state government administration’s commitment to providing platforms for Ekiti youths to exhibit their God-given talents in line with the youth development and job creation agenda of the administration.