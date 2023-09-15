Tinubu nominates Cardoso as New CBN Governor

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso to serve as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This was contained in a statement signed by the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday.

Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso’s appointment, once confirmed by the Nigerian Senate, will see him assume leadership of the CBN for an initial term of five (5) years.

This directive aligns with Section 8 (1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, which empowers the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to appoint the CBN Governor and Four (4) Deputy Governors, subject to Senate confirmation.

In addition to Dr. Cardoso’s nomination, President Tinubu has approved the nominations of four distinguished individuals to serve as Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

These nominees are set to play integral roles in implementing critical reforms and policies aimed at enhancing economic confidence among Nigerians and international partners. The list of nominated Deputy Governors includes:

Mrs. Emem Nnana Usoro Mr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo Mr. Philip Ikeazor Dr. Bala M. Bello

According to the statement, the collective goal of these appointees is to drive economic restructuring in line with President Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, which seeks to promote sustainable growth and prosperity for all Nigerians.