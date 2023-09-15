Socialite Sam Larry Speaks Out On Involvement in MohBad’s Death [Video]

Socialite and music promoter, Sam Larry, who has been embroiled in controversy following allegations of involvement in the death of popular singer Mohbad, has now spoken out to address the accusations.

It was alleged that Mr. Larry and his associates played a role in subjecting Mohbad to relentless bullying, which reportedly took a toll on the young artist.

Additionally, it was claimed that Sam Larry influenced show promoters to deprive Mohbad of opportunities, further complicating his life after departing from Marlians Record.

The controversy deepened when a video emerged on social media showing Sam Larry and a group of individuals purportedly harassing the late singer, Mohbad.

In the video, Mohbad and fellow artist Zlatan were on set for a music video when Larry and his associates stormed the scene, seemingly targeting Mohbad, who fled in fear.

Addressing the allegations and seeking to clarify the situation surrounding the harassment video, Sam Larry took to Instagram to share his side of the story.

In the video statement, he emphasized his close relationship with Mohbad, stating, “I want to categorically state that I had nothing to do with Mohbad’s death. He was my brother and when he was in Marlian records he knew I loved him. Having a fight does not mean that I want him dead.”

Larry went on to explain that the video footage, which had circulated widely, actually dates back to the previous year when he was not in the country.

He asserted that the petition against them, allegedly filed by the deceased, was dated June 2023, creating a discrepancy in the timeline.

Regarding the video that showed Mohbad with apparent injuries, Sam Larry claimed that the injuries were the result of a club altercation involving Mohbad’s friend, insisting that they had not harmed the singer.

Sam Larry, also known as Sammy Larry Eletu Balogun, has gained media attention in the past due to his association with controversial singer Portable, who accused him of having ties to the One Million Boys cultist group. Larry vehemently denied these allegations. He is known to be an ally of singer Naira Marley.