Meet Olayemi Cardoso: The Man Set to Lead Nigeria’s Central Bank

Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso, the nominee for the position of Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is a name that’s gaining significant attention.

As President Bola Tinubu’s pick for this critical role, Cardoso’s journey to this nomination and his impressive background make him a noteworthy candidate for this pivotal position.

Olayemi Cardoso, a Lagosian, grew up and attended Corona School Ikoyi and St. Gregory’s College in Lagos for his primary and secondary education, respectively.

He completed his undergraduate studies upon obtaining a Bachelor’s degree (B.Sc.) in Managerial and Administrative Studies from Aston University in 1980.

He later furthered his education at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government (HKS), earning a Master’s degree in Public Administration in 2005 as a Mason Fellow.

In recognition of his outstanding achievements in the private and public sector, Cardoso was granted a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) (honoris causa) by Aston University in 2017.

He is also esteemed as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

His dedication to lifelong learning has garnered recognition from various educational institutions, including as: