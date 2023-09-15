Meet Olayemi Cardoso: The Man Set to Lead Nigeria’s Central Bank

Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso, the nominee for the position of Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is a name that’s gaining significant attention.
As President Bola Tinubu’s pick for this critical role, Cardoso’s journey to this nomination and his impressive background make him a noteworthy candidate for this pivotal position.
Olayemi Cardoso, a Lagosian, grew up and attended Corona School Ikoyi and St. Gregory’s College in Lagos for his primary and secondary education, respectively.
He completed his undergraduate studies upon obtaining a Bachelor’s degree (B.Sc.) in Managerial and Administrative Studies from Aston University in 1980.
He later furthered his education at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government (HKS), earning a Master’s degree in Public Administration in 2005 as a Mason Fellow.
In recognition of his outstanding achievements in the private and public sector, Cardoso was granted a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) (honoris causa) by Aston University in 2017.
He is also esteemed as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.
His dedication to lifelong learning has garnered recognition from various educational institutions, including as:
- Trustee of the Harvard Club of Nigeria from 2022 till present
- Trustee of the Harvard Kennedy School Nigeria Alumni from 2020 till present
- Board advisor of the Lagos Business School from 2019 till present
- Trustee of St. Augustine University from 2018 till present
- Global Alumni-elected Board member of Harvard Kennedy School from 2006 – 2010