Featured

Meet Olayemi Cardoso: The Man Set to Lead Nigeria’s Central Bank

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Olayemi Michael Cardoso
Olayemi Michael Cardoso

Dr. Olayemi Michael Cardoso, the nominee for the position of Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is a name that’s gaining significant attention.

As President Bola Tinubu’s pick for this critical role, Cardoso’s journey to this nomination and his impressive background make him a noteworthy candidate for this pivotal position.

Olayemi Cardoso, a Lagosian, grew up and attended Corona School Ikoyi and St. Gregory’s College in Lagos for his primary and secondary education, respectively.

He completed his undergraduate studies upon obtaining a Bachelor’s degree (B.Sc.) in Managerial and Administrative Studies from Aston University in 1980.

- Advertisement -

He later furthered his education at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government (HKS), earning a Master’s degree in Public Administration in 2005 as a Mason Fellow.

In recognition of his outstanding achievements in the private and public sector, Cardoso was granted a Doctorate in Business Administration (DBA) (honoris causa) by Aston University in 2017.

He is also esteemed as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

His dedication to lifelong learning has garnered recognition from various educational institutions, including as:

  • Trustee of the Harvard Club of Nigeria from 2022 till present
  • Trustee of the Harvard Kennedy School Nigeria Alumni from 2020 till present
  • Board advisor of the Lagos Business School from 2019 till present
  • Trustee of St. Augustine University from 2018 till present
  • Global Alumni-elected Board member of Harvard Kennedy School from 2006 – 2010

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Olayemi Michael Cardoso
Tinubu nominates Cardoso as New CBN Governor
News
Socialite Sam Larry Speaks Out On Involvement in MohBad’s Death [Video]
Celebrities
Protest: UNILAG Bows to Pressure, Slashes Tuition Fee
Education
Tajudeen Baruwa
NURTW President Tajudeen Baruwa Arrested for Alleged Homicide and Conspiracy
News
Mr. Muhammad Nami, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) addressing members of the press at the FIRS HQ, Abuja. January 23, 2023
FIRS: We Were on the Verge of Setting a Record Before Tinubu Replaced Me — Nami
News
- Advertisement -
Lost your password?