Tinubu commends Buhari, lauds Gambari’s appointment as Chief of Staff

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has forwarded his congratulatory message to Ibrahim Gambari, the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Okay.ng recalls that Gambari on Wednesday replaced late Abba Kyari, who passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

Tinubu, in a statement, sent to Okay.ng commended Buhari for choosing Gambari “at this crucial moment.”

According to the former Governor of Lagos, Prof. Gambari is a renowned diplomat, statesman and scholar who has served Nigeria in many important positions.

The statement read, “I congratulate Professor Gambari on his selection and commend President Buhari for making such a thoughtful and prudent choice at this crucial moment.

“Prof. Gambari will work competently and with dedication to help President Buhari advance his policy and governance priorities just as he did in the past when he served as Minister of External Affairs in the 1980s.

“My personal knowledge of Chief of Staff Gambari is that he is an erudite man who knows and loves this country and who strongly believes in the Nigerian project and President Buhari’s change agenda. He is no stranger to our party, APC, and its progressive national vision.

“Over a long and illustrious career, Prof. Gambari has proved his mettle nationally and internationally. His resume takes a back seat to none.

“He distinguished himself as an Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and as the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Cyprus, Zimbabwe and Myanmar and Special Representative in Angola.

“He has made groundbreaking contributions in the areas of conflict prevention and resolution, democratization and development in Africa

“At this time when the entire world is combating the coronavirus pandemic and the economic consequences thereof, Prof. Gambari’s expertise and international reputation will help Nigeria galvanise national, regional and international efforts and resources to contain this viral menace and to advance Nigeria’s interests on other important matters.

“Chief of Staff Gambari has my best wishes and encouragement. His is a tough assignment, perhaps the hardest he has had, but he is a special person with great attributes.

“He will meet the challenge by discharging his duties with excellence and high purpose.

“May the guidance and protection of Almighty Allah be with him as he begins the task of assisting the President in forging a better Nigeria and a better life for all of its people.”