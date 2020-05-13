News

COVID-19 in Lagos: 26 more patients discharged — Sanwo-Olu

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye May 13, 2020
26 more patients have been discharged from various isolation facilities in Lagos after recovery from COVID-19, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said on Wednesday.

Sanwo-Olu made this announcement in a statement to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The statement read: “13 males and 13 females, all Nigerians were discharged from our Yaba, Onikan and Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 6 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 11 from Onikan and 9 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“With this, the number of #COVID19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos is now 528.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
4,787
Deaths
158
Recovered
959
Active
3,670
Last updated: May 13, 2020 - 8:15 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,398,027
+60,590
Deaths
296,067
+3,616
Recovered
1,638,495
Active
2,462,871
Last updated: May 13, 2020 - 8:15 pm (+01:00)


