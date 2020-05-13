News

Photos: Buhari unveils Gambari as new Chief of Staff

Saddam Yusuf Saleh May 13, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.

Okay.ng understands that Gambari was unveiled during a maiden virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided by President Buhari at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The virtual meeting was attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and some of the cabinet ministers.

Here are pictures by Bayo Omoboriowo from the meeting held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020:



