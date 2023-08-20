Tinubu Appoints Niger Delta Minister, Reassigns Portfolios

President Bola Tinubu has undertaken a significant reshuffling of his cabinet, appointing Engr. Abubakar Momoh as the new Minister of Niger Delta Development.

This strategic decision was announced in a statement released by the president’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Sunday night, heralding a series of changes aimed at enhancing governance and optimizing ministerial expertise.

Engr. Abubakar Momoh, formerly the Minister of Youth, now assumes the pivotal role of Minister of Niger Delta Development.

The statement also revealed that the portfolio of the Minister of Youth will soon be filled by a new appointee.

The realigned portfolios are as follows:

H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola has been redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy.

Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo has been redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Interior.

Hon. Sa’idu Alkali has been redeployed as the Honourable Minister of Transportation.

In a strategic move, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector have now been integrated into the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, with distinct roles:

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is now the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources.

Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo has assumed the role of Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources.

Furthermore, President Tinubu has granted approval for the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management, which will now be recognized as the Federal Ministry of Environment.

These reassignments and changes are slated to take effect immediately.