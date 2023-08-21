Sports

Olga CarmoniScorer of Spain’s Winning Women’s World Cup Goal

Spain’s Olga Carmona, hailed as a hero for her pivotal role in the World Cup final, experienced a poignant and heart-wrenching juxtaposition of emotions when she learned of her father’s passing just moments after securing victory with a match-winning goal against England’s Lionesses. As reported by the Daily Star, the full-back’s first-half strike sealed Spain’s triumph with a 1-0 scoreline.

In a bittersweet twist, Carmona’s return to the changing room following the trophy presentation revealed the deeply saddening news of her father’s demise. The Spanish Football Federation conveyed their condolences through a statement, saying, “The RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The player learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere hugs to Olga & her family in a moment of deep pain. We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football.”

Late into the Sunday evening, Carmona broke her silence regarding her loss, sharing a poignant tribute, “And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad.” This revelation adds a layer of complexity to her triumph, showcasing her courage and resilience in the face of personal tragedy.

