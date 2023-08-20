Kiddwaya Evicted from Big Brother Naija All Stars Season

The Big Brother Naija All Stars house was filled with a mixture of emotions as housemate Kiddwaya faced eviction and bid farewell to the All Stars season.

Kiddwaya, a charismatic and well-liked contestant, became the third housemate to be evicted from the show this season.

The eviction decision was made by the eviction jury, consisting of former BBNaija housemates Veeiye, Saskay, and Elozonam.

After careful consideration and votes, Kiddwaya found himself leaving the house.

The nail-biting moment occurred as the jury deliberated between two housemates with the least votes, Tolani Bja and Kiddwaya.

Ultimately, the jury’s decision marked the end of Kiddwaya’s journey on this season of Big Brother Naija All Stars.

Amid the tension of the eviction, popular media personality and the show’s host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced that the house would soon welcome some new guests.

This revelation added a layer of excitement to the unfolding dynamics within the house.

After his eviction, Kiddwaya reflected on his experience and shared his plans for the future.

He expressed his eagerness to reunite with his loved ones, including his significant other, stating, “I am going back to my girl, I don’t know how she feels watching from home, and I’ll be going back to my company, Kidd and Co, to continue with Public Relations, movie productions, and others.”