Three members of Kano task force on COVID-19 test positive

The Kano government has announced that three members of the state’s task force on COVID-19 have tested positive for the virus.

The state commissioner for health, Aminu Tsanyawa made this disclosure in a statement on Friday.

According to Tsanyawa, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has raised to 21 as of Friday morning.

He said, “With a deep sense of sadness and on behalf of the state government, I hereby announce that the co-chairman and some members of Kano State Task Force on COVID-19 were tested and three of the results came out positive for coronavirus.

“Government advises the general public to keep social distancing, avoid overcrowding and stay at home to keep safe as it continue to take measures to contain the spread of the disease in the state.”

The three officials are said to be at the special isolation centre at the Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu quarters, Kano.