News

Edo discharges 5 patients after coronavirus recovery

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu April 17, 2020
Less than a minute
Godwin Obaseki
Godwin Obaseki

The Edo State Government has discharged five patients receiving treatment for coronavirus.

Governor Godwin Obaseki through his official Twitter handle on Friday disclosed that the discharged patients tested negative twice for COVID-19.

He tweeted: “I am pleased to announce that 5 of the confirmed cases in #EdoState have now tested negative twice for #Covid_19. They have thus been discharged.”

Edo had recorded a total of 15 cases of the virus.


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close