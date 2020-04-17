Edo discharges 5 patients after coronavirus recovery

The Edo State Government has discharged five patients receiving treatment for coronavirus.

Governor Godwin Obaseki through his official Twitter handle on Friday disclosed that the discharged patients tested negative twice for COVID-19.

He tweeted: “I am pleased to announce that 5 of the confirmed cases in #EdoState have now tested negative twice for #Covid_19. They have thus been discharged.”

I am pleased to announce that 5 of the confirmed cases in #EdoState have now tested negative twice for #Covid_19. They have thus been discharged. This bolsters our resolve to defeat this common enemy, as we roll out more measures to check the spread of #Covid_19 .#EdoCares — Godwin Obaseki (GGO) (@GovernorObaseki) April 17, 2020

Edo had recorded a total of 15 cases of the virus.