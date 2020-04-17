Oluwo of Iwo’s video wrapping marijuana surfaces online

A video of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, wrapping marijuana has surfaced on the internet on Friday.

In the video, the monarch was seen alone one in a room with a transparent polythene bag on a stool containing the weed and two sticks of the marijuana that he had successfully wrapped.

Oba Akanbi was recently suspended by the Traditional Ruler’s council in Osun state after misconduct.

His estranged wife, Chanel Chin, had in the past accused the king of being a rapist and drug addict.

