Gist

Oluwo of Iwo’s video wrapping marijuana surfaces online

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye April 17, 2020
Less than a minute
Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi
Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi

A video of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, wrapping marijuana has surfaced on the internet on Friday.

In the video, the monarch was seen alone one in a room with a transparent polythene bag on a stool containing the weed and two sticks of the marijuana that he had successfully wrapped.

Oba Akanbi was recently suspended by the Traditional Ruler’s council in Osun state after misconduct.

His estranged wife, Chanel Chin, had in the past accused the king of being a rapist and drug addict.

Watch the video underneath:

View this post on Instagram

#oluwaofiwo caught on camera wrapping #marijuana

A post shared by Okay.ng (@okaynigeria) on

 


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Job Ayantoye

Job Ayantoye

Job is a reporter for Okay.ng, he focuses on bringing local news reports in Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close