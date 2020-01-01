‘The yellow card is fair because I was rude’ – Mourinho reveals

Tottenham Hotspur suffered 1-0 defeat against Southampton at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Former Liverpool striker, Danny Ings netted a brilliant goal to gave the Saints a narrow win.

However , Spurs manager, Jose Mourinho received a yellow card just shortly after Harry Kane’s equaliser was disallowed for offside .

Speaking at a post-match press conference Mourinho revealed why the referee Mike Dean showed a yellow card to him .

He said: “ I think the yellow card is fair because I was rude, but I was rude to an idiot.”

On the defeat, he added: “It was quite a strange game. We had no problems defensively . They didn’t create great problems.

“We see the bad result today which is the continuity of the last year. For 12 months, it has been very difficult to get results away from home.