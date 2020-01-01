‘Brighton & Hove Albion were bigger than us’ – Lampard reveals

Chelsea kicked off the new year with a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at the American Express Community Stadium.

The blues took the lead when Cesar Azpilicueta scored in the first half but Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored a late goal to level the scoreline 1-1 .

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has revealed that the home team were “bigger” than them.

Speaking at a post-match press conference Lampard said:

“It was an incredible equaliser but it’s two points dropped. We had control, opportunities to score,”

“We allowed them to feel like they are still in the game. We can’t stop the execution of the strike but they were bigger than us, with Lewis Dunk winning the initial header.”