‘Brighton & Hove Albion were bigger than us’ – Lampard reveals
Chelsea kicked off the new year with a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at the American Express Community Stadium.
The blues took the lead when Cesar Azpilicueta scored in the first half but Alireza Jahanbakhsh scored a late goal to level the scoreline 1-1.
Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has revealed that the home team were “bigger” than them.
Speaking at a post-match press conference Lampard said:
“It was an incredible equaliser but it’s two points dropped. We had control, opportunities to score,”
“We allowed them to feel like they are still in the game. We can’t stop the execution of the strike but they were bigger than us, with Lewis Dunk winning the initial header.”
Lampard added: “We’ve got work to do. Christmas has been a small showing of our season. We should have had the mindset to kill it. It showed the good and bad of us. We must remain humble and work hard. There’s a lot of work to do.”