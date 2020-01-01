Nigerian Air Force redeploys senior officers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has redeployment of 36 Air Vice Marshals and 40 Air Commodores including Branch Chiefs, Air Officers Commanding and commandants of tri-service institutions.

Okay.ng reports that the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, announced the redeployment of the senior officers in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Daramola, the redeployment followed the recent promotion of some senior officers to the next higher ranks as well as the retirement of some senior officers.

The NAF spokesman noted that the redeployment was aimed at further re-invigorating operational efficiency and enhancing service delivery.

“Branch chiefs affected by the redeployment include AVM Oladayo Amao, the former Chief of Training and Operations, who has now been appointed as the Chief of Policy and Plans while AVM James Gwani, has been appointed as the new CTOP,” the statement said.

“Additionally, AVM Musibau Olatunji has been appointed as the new Chief of Aircraft Engineering, while AVM Mohammed Idris has been appointed as the Chief of Administration.

“Also redeployed are AVM Abubakar Liman, the erstwhile Commandant of the Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Lagos State,who has now been appointed as Commandant Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, Kaduna State.

“Also, AVM Kingsley Lar has been appointed as the Commandant of AFRC, Oshodi, Lagos State, while AVM Abdulganiyu Olabisi, the former AOC Logistics Command is now the Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna State.”