Ondo State’s NOA and Primary Health Care Agency Unite for May Vaccination Drive

In a strategic move to improve vaccination coverage, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) of Ondo State has joined forces with the Ondo State Primary Health Care Development Agency (OSPHCDA) to launch a mass immunisation campaign scheduled from May 3 to 10, 2025.

At a meeting in Akure, James Adekunle, NOA’s State Director, received a delegation led by Dr. Adegoke Akanbiemu, Permanent Secretary of OSPHCDA. Both agencies agreed on a joint effort to vaccinate children aged 0-15 months and nine-year-old girls against several preventable diseases.

Adekunle emphasized NOA’s commitment to supporting government health initiatives through effective information dissemination, stating, “NOA is dedicated to ensuring the vaccination campaign reaches every corner of the state.” He also praised the Federal Government’s role in enhancing maternal and child health services.

Dr. Akanbiemu thanked NOA for its invaluable support, while Dr. Victor Adefesoye, Director of Disease Control at OSPHCDA, highlighted the importance of NOA’s communication expertise in mobilising communities for the campaign.





This partnership is critical to addressing immunisation shortfalls and protecting children’s health across Ondo State, with both agencies working to maximize vaccine access and coverage.