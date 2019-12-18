Entertainment

Naira Marley releases 6-track EP, ‘LOL (Lord of Lamba)’

Photo of Damilola A. Damilola A. 7 hours ago
Less than a minute
Naira Marley
Naira Marley

Naira Marley has dropped a new project titled ‘LOL (Lord of Lamba)’.

The new EP consists of 6 track with his previously released song, ‘Mafo’ featuring Young John, the wicked producer.

Others songs on the EP are; ‘Tingasa’, ‘Tesumole’, ‘Isheyen’, ‘YanYanYan’ featuring Mayorkun and ‘Oja [Challenge Version]’.

Most of the tracks on the album were produced by Rexxie.

Listen to the EP on Spotify, Apple Music and other digital stores underneath:



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button
Close