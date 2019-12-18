Naira Marley releases 6-track EP, ‘LOL (Lord of Lamba)’

Less than a minute

Naira Marley has dropped a new project titled ‘LOL (Lord of Lamba)’.

The new EP consists of 6 track with his previously released song, ‘Mafo’ featuring Young John, the wicked producer.

Others songs on the EP are; ‘Tingasa’, ‘Tesumole’, ‘Isheyen’, ‘YanYanYan’ featuring Mayorkun and ‘Oja [Challenge Version]’.

Most of the tracks on the album were produced by Rexxie.

Listen to the EP on Spotify, Apple Music and other digital stores underneath: