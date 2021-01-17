Tailors sewing fake Amotekun uniform arrested in Oyo

Operatives of the Amotekun security network have successfully nabbed some tailors involved in sewing fake uniforms of the security outfit.

Chairman of a security network, General Kunle Togun (retd.) disclosed this in an interview on FRESH 105.9 FM Political Circuit.

The general said the tailors who were arrested around the Challenge area of Ibadan after they were alerted, have been investigated and handed over to the police at Yemetu Police Station for further investigation.

The Amotekun, also known as the Oyo state security network was set up by the Southwest governors in the bid to curtail insecurity in the region.

General Togun said;