Natasha Akpoti blasts NCWS for awarding Yahaya Bello as most gender-sensitive governor in Nigeria

Former female Kogi state governorship candidate, Natasha Akpoti, has slammed the leaders of the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) for awarding Governor Yahaya Bello of the state as the ”Most Gender-Sensitive Governor in Nigeria.”

The award ceremony, which was shown in a live Television show was held on Saturday, January 16.

Natasha has however seen Yahaya Bello unfit for the award, taking to her official Twitter handle, Natasha said the award is an insult and the council should bury their heads in shame.

She wrote;