Buhari appoints Buba Marwa as chairman NDLEA

Former Military Administrator of Lagos State, Brigadier-General Buba Marwa (rtd) has been appointed as the new Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

His appointment was approved on Saturday by President Muhammadu Buhari and is with immediate effect.

Until this appointment, Buba Marwa was the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Drug Abuse.

The former military administrator is expected to replace a former chairman/CEO of the agency, Col. Muhammad Abdallah (retd.), whose tenure expired on January 11.

The statement added, “Highly polished, intellectually deep and a pan-Nigerian, Marwa was once military attaché, Nigerian Embassy, Washington DC, USA, and defence attaché, United Nations, New York, as well as a former ambassador to South Africa and the Kingdoms of Lesotho and Swaziland.

“He obtained a master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard University and another master’s degree in International Affairs from the University of Pittsburgh. These are in addition to his training in the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna State.”