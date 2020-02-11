Entertainment
T-Boss shower praises on daughter as she turns 6 months [See Photos]
Former BBNaija reality TV star, Tokunbo Idowu better know as T-Boss showered praises on her daughter as she marks six months on Earth.
The beautiful reality star had a mini celebration, that included a cake with the words “Happy half” written on the cake.
Sharing the photos on her Instagram account, the celebrity queen wrote: “I was sure”.
“Actually I was positive that I wouldn’t be that Mom”.
“But I am. I’m soooo that Extra Mommie & My girl Loves it”.
“She didn’t just smash her cake but she actually fed me some & by feeding me I mean my whole body
#HappyHalfBirthday my Beautiful Princess. You are such a Blessing & Shining Light to Us all”
See photos below: