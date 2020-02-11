T-Boss shower praises on daughter as she turns 6 months [See Photos]

Former BBNaija reality TV star, Tokunbo Idowu better know as T-Boss showered praises on her daughter as she marks six months on Earth.

The beautiful reality star had a mini celebration, that included a cake with the words “Happy half” written on the cake.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram account, the celebrity queen wrote: “I was sure”.

“Actually I was positive that I wouldn’t be that Mom”.

“But I am. I’m soooo that Extra Mommie & My girl Loves it”.

“She didn’t just smash her cake but she actually fed me some & by feeding me I mean my whole body

#HappyHalfBirthday my Beautiful Princess. You are such a Blessing & Shining Light to Us all”

See photos below: