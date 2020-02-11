News

Ekiti: Gov Fayemi increases maternity leave period to six months

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh February 11, 2020
Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti state governor © okay.ng

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has approved six months maternity leave period for female workers in the state.

Yinka Oyebode, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to Oyebode, “This is in line with the administration’s determination to key into global best practices that will improve the quality of lives of the citizens.

“The new policy, which takes effect from February 1, 2020, is aimed at improving maternal health and encourage nursing mothers to observe the six months exclusive breastfeeding campaign of the United Nations Intervention Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

“The six months exclusive breastfeeding campaign is aimed at reducing to the barest minimum, infant and maternal mortality rate as well as facilitate work life balance for female workers in the state.

“The Ekiti State Government continues to show strong political will towards ensuring gender inclusiveness This policy is one of many other frameworks in place aimed at promoting the rights of women and children.”



