CBN lists six approved companies for importation of milk products

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has listed out six approved dairy companies for the importation of milk products in the country.

Okay.ng understands that the CBN in a circular issued by the Director, Trade and Exchange Department, Dr. Ozoemena Nnaji in Abuja on Tuesday.

The listed companies by the CBN are:

1. FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria

2. Chi Limited

3. TG Aria Dairy Products Limited

4. Promasidor Nigeria Limited

5. Nestle Nigeria PLC (MSK only)

6. Integrated Dairies Limited

According to the circular by CBN, “For the avoidance of doubt, all established Forms WI’, for the importation of milk and its derivatives for companies other than the above for which shipment has not taken place should be cancelled immediately.”

Okay.ng understands that Form ‘M’ is a mandatory statutory document to be completed by all importers for importation of goods into Nigeria.