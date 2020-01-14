Court Frees Naira Marley of Car Theft Charge

Nigerian singer, Adeyemi Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has been freed of a charge of the alleged car theft.

Okay.ng recalls that the police had dragged Naira Marley, his two brothers and their cousin before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

On Tuesday morning, the Chief Magistrate Tajudeen Elias dismissed the four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the police after receiving a settlement agreement between the complainant Mr Adelekan Ademola and the four defendants.

The four defendants in the case are Marley, his two brothers Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and their cousin, Kunle Obere, 22.

