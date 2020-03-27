News

Supreme Court dismisses APC’s application to review judgment on Zamfara election

Photo of Job Ayantoye Job Ayantoye March 27, 2020
Less than a minute
Supreme Court of Nigeria
Supreme Court of Nigeria

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) asking a review of the judgment that disqualified all candidates of the party in the Zamfara 2019 elections.

In a lead judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro, the apex court held that the application is a vexatious, frivolous and gross abuse of court process.

He said: “The supreme court has no jurisdiction to sit over the appeal of its decision. The finality of the judgment of the supreme court is sealed.

“This application is a gross abuse of the process of this court. It violates the rules of this court.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

65
Confirmed
1
Deaths
3
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Job Ayantoye

Job Ayantoye

Job is a reporter for Okay.ng, he focuses on bringing local news reports in Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close