Supreme Court dismisses APC’s application to review judgment on Zamfara election

The Supreme Court has dismissed an application filed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) asking a review of the judgment that disqualified all candidates of the party in the Zamfara 2019 elections.

In a lead judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Okoro, the apex court held that the application is a vexatious, frivolous and gross abuse of court process.

He said: “The supreme court has no jurisdiction to sit over the appeal of its decision. The finality of the judgment of the supreme court is sealed.

“This application is a gross abuse of the process of this court. It violates the rules of this court.”