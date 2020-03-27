NPA in conflict with NCDC over recorded cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) has countered the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its recent announcement of newly recorded cases of coronavirus in the country.

Okay.ng recalls that the NCDC had on Thursday confirmed 14 new coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

According to the health organization, “Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria and 1 is close contact of a confirmed case.”

However, the NPA swiftly denied in a series of tweets stating that no cases of the disease were recorded.

The tweets read: “Hello @NCDCgov. In respect to the 6 new cases that “were detected on a vessel” in Lagos, the Authority in collaboration with Port Health has not recorded any confirmed cases to date,” the authority said in a tweet midnight Thursday.

“@NCDCgov To enable verification and proper record keeping, kindly avail us with specific details on the name of the Vessel the passengers were on board, and the Terminal or Jetty where they berthed. #CovidNGR #COVID19.”