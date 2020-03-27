COVID-19: Buhari thanks Atiku, Dangote, Otedola, Abdulsamad, others for donations

President Muhammadu Buhari has appreciated the donations made by some wealthy Nigerians and organizations to the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

Buhari in a statement issued on Friday by his media aide, Femi Adesina, commended members of the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19, made of people like Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu of BUA Group, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, Herbert Wigwe, Segun Agbaje and Jim Ovia of UBA, Access, GT, and Zenith Banks, respectively, for contributing N1 billion each, and being in the vanguard of encouraging others in the private sector to do same.

The statement read: “UBA has equally donated the sum of N5 billion to Nigeria and Africa, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has pledged N50 million, while First Bank is partnering with government, the United Nations, and innovative technological firms to provide e-learning solutions to at least one million children under its ‘Keep Them Engaged, Keep Them Safe’ initiative.

“The President extols every other helping hand that has been lent by individuals, groups and organizations, which may not necessarily be in the public domain, noting that God who sees all things will abundantly recompense.

“President Buhari recommends these laudable strides to other high net-worth Nigerians and organizations, stressing that hand in hand, the country will overcome the challenges brought by the pandemic, and chart new course in nationalism and brotherhood.“