It’s Eezee T, Not Mercy Chinwo – Dr Roy Clarifies Unpaid Royalties Claims

Music producer, Dr Roy, has denied calling out popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, over unpaid debt, clarifying that his grievances were directed towards record label executive, Ezekiel ThankGod, also known as Eezee T.

In a video posted on Instagram, Dr Roy emphasized that he did not mention Mercy Chinwo in his previous statements and warned blogs to be cautious about spreading misinformation.

He clarified that his issues were with Eezee T, the owner of Eezee T Concept, and not Mercy Chinwo. Dr Roy revealed that both he and Mercy Chinwo had faced challenges with Eezee T in the past, and Mercy had been supportive and helpful to him during difficult times.

Dr Roy particularly highlighted Mercy Chinwo’s assistance when his father was ill, stating, “When my father was down with stroke, Mercy came to my rescue.”

The clarification came in response to trending reports suggesting that Dr Roy had accused Mercy Chinwo of neglecting him after producing her hit songs. The reports were based on a trailer for an episode of Honest Bunch with Nedu, scheduled for release on Monday evening.

In the trailer, Dr Roy was quoted as saying, “Mercy Chinwo and I worked on her ‘Excess Love’ project and other tracks for 22 hours straight for days, and I didn’t get my royalties. When my father was sick, I called Mercy to assist me, and all she said was he’ll be fine.”