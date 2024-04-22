Aiyedatiwa Lauds Tinubu, APC for Ensuring Peaceful Ondo Governorship Primary

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for facilitating a conducive environment for the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship primary in the state.

Aiyedatiwa made this statement in his acceptance speech after being declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Usman Ododo, the Chairman of the Governorship Primary Election Committee for Ondo State and Governor of Kogi, announced Aiyedatiwa as the winner of the primary.

According to Ododo, Aiyedatiwa secured 48,569 votes, defeating his closest rival, Mr. Mayowa Akinfolarin, who garnered 15,343 votes out of 95,178 valid votes.

In his speech, Aiyedatiwa also extended appreciation to the national and state working committee of the party for ensuring that the “best candidate emerged” as the party’s standard bearer.

He further commended the other contestants for their sportsmanship and urged them to collaborate with him to ensure the party’s victory in the November election.

Aiyedatiwa emphasized the importance of unity, stating, “Democracy sometimes comes with discordant tunes. This is not the time to hold grudges against one another, but for all of us to come together to remain in power.”