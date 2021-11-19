Sunday Dare speaks on Rohr’s fate as Super Eagles coach

Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, says the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will decide the fate of Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, next week.

Dare made this disclosure on Thursday at the weekly ministerial briefing organized by the Presidential Communications team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Nigeria head coach, Gernot Rohr

According to him, Rohr’s future with the Super Eagles will depend on a report to be submitted by the NFF in the coming days.

He said: “Once we have national matches like these, there is an operating procedure.

“First, the NFF will receive a technical report that analyses the game. And based on that, we will review, scrutinize and benchmark the report. Thereafter it will make a decision either about the players or about the coaching staff.

“The ministry is waiting for that report from the NFF. What it will contain or recommend, I cannot say for now. Before the end of the week, we’ll have that report and it will touch on many areas.

“We know what the concerns are. We’ll do whatever is necessary and we’ll be timely about it to make sure Nigeria’s football is of the highest quality and that we’ll play in Qatar.”