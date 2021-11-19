Bandits resort to walkie-talkies to bypass telecom shutdown in Katsina – Govt

The Katsina State Government has announced that bandits operating in the state are using walkie-talkies to communicate with one another to bypass the shutdown of telecommunications service.

Okay.ng recalls that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ordered telecommunications to shut down services in 13 local government areas of the state to curtail the activities of bandits.

The Secretary to the Government of the State, Mustapha Inuwa, made this disclosure on Thursday at a press briefing in Katsina.

According to him, the bandits have been unrelenting in circumventing the security measures devised to curb their activities.

He said: “A recent and most worrisome move by the criminals is the observed acquisition of Radio Frequency Walkie-Talkie Trans-Receivers which they have started using.

“Security agencies are however on their trail with a view to bringing the malpractice to an end.”

The SSG, however, said there had been drastic reduction in cases of banditry and cattle rustling since the commencement of implementation of the Containment Order.

“For instance, for the period of July/August 2021, there were a total of 173 reported kidnap incidents affecting 475 persons whereas for September/October 2021, 61 kidnap incidents occurred with 201 victims.

“Banditry cases for the same period were 97 incidents for July/August 2021 with 130 deaths and 57 persons injured.

“in efforts tho bring the criminals to justice, 480 suspects were arrested between March and September 2021, 42 are under investigation and 216 under prosecution.

“From September tho date, 244 suspects have been arrested, 33 under investigation and 80 under prosecution,” he said.