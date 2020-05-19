Summary, Breakdown of COVID-19 cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 18, 2020

Summary of COVID-19 cases for May 18, 2020

On the 17th of May 2020, 338 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 5959 cases have been confirmed, 1594 cases have been discharged and 182 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 338 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos(177), Kano(64), FCT(21), Rivers(16), Plateau(14), Oyo(11), Katsina(9), Jigawa(4), Kaduna(4), Abia(3), Bauchi(3), Borno(3),Gombe(2), Akwa Ibom(2), Delta(2), Ondo(1), Kebbi(1), Sokoto(1).

Breakdown of COVID-19 cases for May 17, 2020