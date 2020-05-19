Featured

Summary, Breakdown of COVID-19 cases in 34 states and FCT of Nigeria for May 18, 2020

Summary of COVID-19 cases for May 18, 2020

On the 17th of May 2020, 338 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 5959 cases have been confirmed, 1594 cases have been discharged and 182 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 338 new cases are reported from 18 states- Lagos(177), Kano(64), FCT(21), Rivers(16), Plateau(14), Oyo(11), Katsina(9), Jigawa(4), Kaduna(4), Abia(3), Bauchi(3), Borno(3),Gombe(2), Akwa Ibom(2), Delta(2), Ondo(1), Kebbi(1), Sokoto(1).

Breakdown of COVID-19 cases for May 17, 2020

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths
Lagos 2,550 1,958 556 36
Kano 825 678 111 36
FCT 418 303 108 7
Katsina 248 207 29 12
Bauchi 215 143 69 3
Borno 215 111 81 23
Jigawa 201 130 68 3
Ogun 145 73 67 5
Kaduna 142 84 55 3
Gombe 126 34 90 2
Oyo 118 67 47 4
Sokoto 113 34 66 13
Edo 95 55 35 5
Zamfara 74 35 34 5
Kwara 58 45 12 1
Rivers 51 27 21 3
Osun 42 7 31 4
Plateau 35 24 10 1
Yobe 32 28 3 1
Kebbi 32 11 17 4
Nasarawa 31 25 5 1
Delta 27 10 12 5
Niger 22 16 5 1
Adamawa 21 10 11 0
Ondo 20 6 13 1
Ekiti 19 5 13 1
Akwa Ibom 18 4 12 2
Taraba 17 16 1 0
Enugu 12 10 2 0
Ebonyi 9 8 1 0
Imo 7 5 2 0
Bayelsa 6 1 5 0
Anambra 5 4 1 0
Benue 5 5 0 0
Abia 5 4 1 0

