Buhari sends names of new SEC DG, three commissioners to Senate for confirmation

President Muhammadu Buhari has written formally to the Senate for the confirmation of Mr. Lamido Yuguda as the new Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

He is also requesting the upper chamber to confirm three nominees as full-time commissioners of the Commission.

The president’s request was contained in a letter written to the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and read at plenary on Tuesday.

The letter read: “Pursuant to Section 3 and 5(1) of the Investment and Securities Act 2007, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as Director-General and Commissioners of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Their CVs are attached herewith.

“Others for confirmation are: Mr. Lamido A. Yuguda, Director General; Reginald C. Karausa, full-time Commissioner; Ibrahim D. Boyi, full-time Commissioner; and Mr. Obi Joseph, full-time Commissioner.”