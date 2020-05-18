HeadlinesNews

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases crosses 6,000 as NCDC confirms 216 new infections

Farouk Mohammed May 18, 2020
On Monday, May 18, 2020, Nigeria recorded a total of two hundred and sixteen (216) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) to cross over 6,000 infections, Okay.ng reports.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 74 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 33 in Katsina, 19 in Oyo, 17 in Kano, 13 in Edo, 10 in Zamfara, 8 in Ogun, 8 in Gombe, 8 in Borno, 7 in Bauchi, 7 in Kwara, 4 in FCT, 3 in Kaduna, 3 in Enugu and 2 in Rivers State.

As of 11:50pm on 18th May, there are 6175 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

One thousand, six hundred and forty-four (1644) patients have been discharged with one hundred and ninety-one (191) deaths across the country.


