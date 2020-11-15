Sultan asks Muslims to lookout for new moon of Rabi’ al-thani 1442AH

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, Saturday asked the Muslim Ummah to start looking for the new moon of Rabi’ al-thani 1442AH from Sunday (today).

Abubakar made the request in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, on Saturday.

“This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Sunday Nov. 15, which is equivalent to 29th day of Rabi’ al-awwal 1442AH, shall be the day to look for the new moon of Rabi’ al-thani 1442AH.

“Muslim are, therefore, requested to start looking for the new moon on Sunday and report its sighting to the nearest district or village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,” Junaidu said.

The Sultan prayed Allah to help Muslims in the discharge of their religious duties.

Rabi’ al-thani is the 4th month in the Islamic calendar after the birth month of Prophet Muhammad.