US Election: Biden won because election was rigged — Trump

The United States President Donald Trump has said that his opponent in the 2020 presidential election, Joe Biden, won because the election was rigged.

Trump, who had refused to concede he lost the election, said this in a tweet on Sunday.

The latest vote tallies gave the Democrat Biden a clear win in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides the presidency, with 306 votes against Trump’s 232.

US networks projected on Friday that Biden won the state of Georgia to get 306 votes in the Electoral College but 270 votes are required for election.

“He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation and bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, and more!” Trump tweeted on Sunday.

Despite his own intelligence officials’ declaration that the election was “the most secure in American history,” Trump shows no sign of giving up their quest to get the results overturned.

Trump had on Friday said “time will tell” if he remains president, in a momentary slip of his unprecedented refusal to concede his election defeat and help Democrat Joe Biden prepare to take power.

However, Biden’s newly appointed chief of staff, Ron Klain, told MSNBC late Thursday that moves by Trump to block the incoming administration from access to confidential government briefings posed a growing risk.

Top Republicans remain outwardly loyal to Trump, but there appears to be widening discomfort within the party over the blocking of Biden’s transition team, AFP reports.

Senator James Lankford told Tulsa Radio KRMG earlier this week that he was giving Trump until the end of the week to allow Biden access to the daily presidential intelligence briefing or “I will step in.”

