Kano govt directs JSS1, SS1 students to resume classes Nov. 16

The Kano State Government has directed Junior Secondary School, JSS-1, and Senior Secondary SS-1 Students in both public and private secondary schools in the state to resume academic activities on Monday, November 16.

This was contained in a statement issued by the State’s Commissioner for education, Muhammad Sanusi-Kiru, on Saturday.

According to him, all JSS-1 and SS-1 students in boarding Schools should resume on Sunday, Nov. 15, while those in the Day schools should resume on Monday, Nov. 16.

“The pupils of Primary schools 1-6 should also resume fully from Monday, Nov. 16, as against the earlier directives that categorises dates for their going to school.

“Parents whose children are in those classes to comply by returning them on the slated dates,” he added.